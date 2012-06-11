Customers Take to the Skies With Online Aviation Insurance from AlexanderAviation.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Lloyds of London wrote the first aviation insurance policy just over 100 years ago. Today, aviation insurance is still as vital as it was then. Most people who need aviation insurance turn to aviation insurance agents, but over the last few years, the number of agencies active in general aviation has declined.



As a direct result, the number of errors and omissions by insurance agencies has increased, sometimes with catastrophic results.



Despite skyrocketing insurance premiums, and increasing fuel charges, the aviation industry in the USA continues to grow. However, few aviation insurance companies are staffed by active pilots who know the industry inside out.



One website that has been receiving a lot of attention recently is AlexanderAviation.com. The Alexander Aviation team are fully qualified pilots and understand the problems clients face in an ever-changing marketplace.



Company president Jeff Graber explained one of the reasons why the company is so successful, “we want to put the insurance back into the hands of the person buying it, put them back in the pilot’s seat so they can see what they control and make intelligent choices”.



The Alexander Aviation website is simple to navigate, a menu to the right hand side of the home page lists the different categories of aviation insurance the company specializes in; including Helicopter Insurance, Corporate Aircraft, Personal Aircraft and Aircraft Renter’s Insurance. Each category contains more detailed information about the available insurance products as well as links to relevant articles on related insurance topics.



AlexanderAviation.com makes getting a quote painless with a simple quote button on each page leading to a clear simple quotation form. The site also gives the option of requesting a quote by phone.



The main menu has an online services section where clients can submit a pilot record, order a certificate of insurance, make an online payment, report a claim, download common insurance forms and find links to helpful online aviation resources. The site also contains a plethora of very high quality editorial content concerning aviation and the aviation insurance sector.



Prospective clients can get in touch with Alexander Aviation by completing a form on the ‘Contact Us’ page or by phoning the Toll Free number featured throughout the site.



About Alexander Aviation

Alexander Aviation Associates is a family-owned company based in Apopka, Florida. The company was founded by Jim Graber in 1978 and its client base encompasses corporate aircraft of all sizes, FBO’s, flight training academies, private pilots, aircraft dealers and manufacturers.



For more information, please visit http://www.alexanderaviation.com