Customers Trust SpeedySigns.com to Provide Top Quality Signs and Banners

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- One of the best ways to advertise a business or event is to put up a sign in a prominent place where it will get maximum exposure. As realtors know, signage builds brands.



It’s important to have a sign that gets the message across quickly and succinctly in order to make a good first impression and that’s why a new website has been generating a lot of traffic recently.



“Since the website started, we have been the most technologically advanced sign site on the Internet. We intend to stay ahead of our competitors by continuing to provide innovative, practical and top quality products and service” stated a Speedy Signs spokesperson.



SpeedySigns.com is a website that provides signs to cover all eventualities. The site is simple and to use, the online store offers a large range of products broken down into categories including: custom signs, vinyl banners, magnetic signs, sidewalk signs, vinyl lettering, safety signs and more.



Each product category is broken down further in to different types of signs. Visitors to the site can then choose from a range of pre designed templates. Customers can then customize with their own details, change colors or add text, images or shapes. The design interface is intuitive and allows consumers without any design skills to produce a polished design.



A spokesperson explains



“We cater for all types of customers from those with no design experience through to graphic designers. Customers can start with a complete blank canvass and design a sign from scratch or use one of our many pre-existing designs as a base for their sign. This makes the design process quick and suitable for anyone.”



SpeedySigns has compiled high quality images of all its products, allowing consumers to see exactly what the finished product will look like before they buy. There is also an add to compare feature for customers who want to compare various products. Each product page also features special offers for bulk purchases. The price per individual item, the bulk buy price and the percentage saving are all clearly displayed.



SpeedySigns.com also believes their recent success can be attributed to their quality standards and rapid delivery times. A spokesperson commented:



“We know from customer feedback that our fast delivery is one of the key components of our offering. Any order placed by 3pm is shipped the very next day. However our research has told us our high resolution printing and our quality inspection practices are equally important to our customers.”



About Speedy Signs

SpeedySigns.com is a full service online sign production company providing quality products to customers nationwide.



For more information, please visit: http://www.speedysigns.com