Customers Trust TrapperJohnAnimalControl.com to Keep Their Homes Pest Free

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Rodents can cause an immense amount of damage to both residential and commercial property as well as having harmful effects on people’s health. Rats, mice and squirrels get into a property through the smallest of holes, and because they breed many times a year, what starts off as a minor inconvenience soon becomes a rodent infestation.



Rodents cause diseases such as the potentially fatal Hantavirus, and they also carry the salmonella bacteria, which can contaminate food sources, kitchen surfaces and equipment. It’s not enough just to remove the pests; homeowners need to rodent-proof their property and that is why so many people in Florida and Georgia are turning to TrapperJohnAnimalControl.com for help.



“Getting rid of existing pests is only half the problem. Homeowners need to be sure they and their buddies won’t be coming back” exclaims a spokesperson.



When it comes to animal control Miami and the removal of armadillos, opossums, raccoons, snakes, squirrels and other nuisance wildlife, Trapper John Animal Control explains, “Experience has shown that the most humane and effective method for removal of nuisance wildlife is through live trapping. Safety of the client and animal is our primary focus.”



The TrapperJohnAnimalControl.com website is easy to navigate. A menu bar on the home page leads visitors to sections on rodent removal, animal services, and the locations covered by the company. The site also contains high quality imagery of some of the pests that might infest homes and commercial premises.



Within the animal services category, visitors to the site will find editorial content about the ways the company removes other pests such as snakes. Snakes are common in Florida and Georgia and many people are unable to tell the difference between a venomous snake and a non-venomous snake. Trapper John offers a free 24/7 telephone consultation service so that concerned residents can get immediate advice if they discover a rodent or reptile in their premises.



In addition to animal control Atlanta, the company offers an attic restoration service where it fumigates the attic to kill bacteria and disease-spreading insects and replaces soiled insulation.



The site also contains a store locator and Google map to enable prospective customers to find the branch of Trapper John Animal Control nearest to their premises.



About Trapper John Animal Control

Trapper John Animal Control is a pest control service specializing in rodents, small animals and the animal proofing of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and since then it has made thousands of homes in Florida and Georgia rodent free.



For more information, please visit http://www.trapperjohnanimalcontrol.com