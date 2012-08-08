Customers Turn to the CanvasPrinters.com.au to Get Their Photos on Canvas

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Technology is making it easier than ever to capture memories on camera and create digital works of art. Of course, printers allow people to print their photos on nice-looking paper, but many people would like something that really showcases their favorite photographs and works of art. As a result, they are seeking out professionals who can make photo-to-canvas prints. Canvas prints highlight the artistic quality of photographs and other digital art, and an increasing number of people are deciding to display their photographs in this way.



As this trend grows, there is a website that has been generating a lot of attention among residents in Australia. The website is called Canvas Printers, and the company provides high-quality canvas printing services domestically and internationally.



“Our aim is to provide a high quality canvas printing at an affordable price. However our quality standards remain incredibly high with 300gsm cotton canvas and a special protective coating used as standard in all our products. We also have a great range of packages which consist of different shapes and sizes which are fantastic for weddings, children’s photos, artwork and interior design,” explains a spokesperson.



CanvasPrinters.com.au offers a plethora of options to their customers including black and white printing and sepia-tone printing. Customers can also decide whether they want their photos on canvas to wrap the whole way around the canvas, be mirrored on the sides or be printed just on the front of the canvas. They can also select various canvas shapes and even choose multi-panel photo splits. The myriad of options give customers ultimate control of their photographs.



A spokesperson commented:



“We give customers numerous choices while making the selection process simple. We want customers to have the option to create something totally unique that they will cherish forever. It’s possible with today’s cameras and our process to create an image that is closer to a piece of art than a photograph. If customers had a studio to create the same product it would cost several hundred dollars. We are producing the same effect for a fraction of the price.”



Plus, Canvas Printers is currently offering customers vouchers for 70% off. In order to get this limited-time discount, customers must use the promotional code CP70442.



About Canvas Printers

Canvas Printers use the latest technologies to give customers the sharpest and clearest high quality prints available today. Turning photographs or artwork into canvas prints has never been easier, and the Canvas Printers team enables customers to display photographs and artwork on any wall. After purchase, a ready-to-hang canvas print is produced using only high quality materials. It is then stretched onto the wooden frame (gallery wrapped), packaged professionally and delivered directly to the customer’s door.



For more information, please visit: http://www.canvasprinters.com.au/