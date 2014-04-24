CustomerServiceCallCenter.org Officially Launches as Industry Resource to Connect Growing Businesses with Call Center Companies

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Leading niche media and Internet marketing firm Domain Media Corp. announces today that it has launched a new business oriented website and industry resource focusing on the benefits of working with a customer service call center at http://www.CustomerServiceCallCenter.org



Call centers have emerged over the past 20 years as a large global industry that has shown consistent growth, and continues to be a big part of many companies operation. As technology has been able to be leveraged to provide more processing power and automation, call center companies are taking on more and more responsibilities and departmental roles for companies as they are more efficient at it. Customer service call centers have the infrastructure and trained personnel, can scale up or down as the client company needs, and alleviates the need for a company to invest a significant amount of time and expense in building a call center in-house.



Call centers typically manage either one or both of inbound or outbound calling activities. Outbound call centers principally focus on business development activities such as telemarketing, appointment setting and lead generation, customer satisfaction and order verification where they contact the customer to make sure everything is fine with the order, or for data gathering activities such as surveys. However, inbound calling is seen as more customer service support oriented as the inbound activity is typically where customers are calling in about making a new purchase, need support (technical or otherwise) for the product or services they previously purchased, or need some other kind of customer service and support as a partner, vendor, or supplier to the company.



CustomerServiceCallCenter.org was launched for business owners, executives and senior management to get in tune with the benefits of using a customer service call center and working with call center companies in general. Being that they remove the need to build and have the call center resources in house, outsourcing your customer service support needs to a professional organization can create sizable cost savings, streamline operations and provide scale that was not available beforehand. In addition -we also recently released a new YouTube video to help familiarize professionals with the benefits of working with call centers. You can view the video here: http://youtu.be/fcynx6Wt3fM



Chris Kern, president of Domain Media Corp. stated “the call center industry is huge and just getting bigger. We wanted to take the initiative to help businesses connect with resources and trusted partners that can provide professional customer services that can easily be outsourced. Launching CustomerServiceCallCenter.org is a natural extension of our network focused media business and we’re excited to bring this project to market.”



About Domain Media Corp.

Domain Media is a niche Internet media and marketing firm that focuses on delivering world class business solutions in lead generation, marketing strategy, and content marketing, and owns a growing network of business focused websites and niche online communities that cater to specific audiences where people and businesses can connect, learn, share and enjoy.



Check out http://www.CustomerServiceCallCenter.org to learn more.



Media Contact

Chris Kern

Phone: 480-659-4907

Email: chris@domainmediacorp.com