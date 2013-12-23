Customised Signs Expands Variety of Advertising Options

Cardiff, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- A recent study by the Wharton School of Business revealed that advertising results are linked directly to the message displayed. The report concluded that a positive message, delivered consistently, can double first year growth in new businesses. The data indicated that effective advertising could triple business growth by year three, with expansion measured in dollars, rather than percentages. With these facts in mind, Customised Signs has expanded the variety of advertising options available to their customers. Media choices range from Custom Wallpaper to vehicle graphics.



Company representative Scott Evans explained, "With our expertise in custom signs and graphics, we can create high quality products to suit any commercial, advertising, and branding needs. We are based in Pontypridd, just outside Cardiff, and supply to businesses and commercial enterprises across the UK. Our skilled and hard-working team ensures that customers are involved in every step of the design process. We do everything we can to make sure each product is perfect. At our design studio, we work hard to make sure that every order is exactly how the client wants it. We're young, innovative, technically driven, and open; not just in terms of an open-plan office, but in terms of contributions and discussion. Together we suggest, develop, and criticize ideas, highlight improvements, and implement changes."



Customised Signs can design and create a wide variety of advertising products that range from large format printing to mobile vehicle graphics. The staff can produce pvc vinyl advertising banners that are suitable for indoor use, public exhibitions, or showrooms. They can fit custom poster designs on A-boards, which provide pavement advertising in city centres, and on busy streets. When the firm gets a request for custom Shop Signs Cardiff team members work with customers, to develop designs, and create unique, signage. Customised Signs offers options that include window graphics and illuminated signs. The company's skilled designers and state of the art printing facilities enable them to create custom designs for clothing.



"Customised Signs offers a range of signs that are custom built to meet individual client needs. Before fabrication begins, we often carry out a site inspection, in order to identify the client's building and design requirements. The staff can create directional signs, custom sign panels, posters, and clip frames. Using customers' digital photos, we will create high-quality large format prints of any size. In addition, Customised Signs can produce digital wallpaper that offers a fresh and innovative way to decorate offices or corporate space, and adhere to clients' strict brand guidelines. Our experienced in-house team can also design original artwork to customer specifications. Our technology allows us to create and supply a variety of branded clothing to corporate, school, leisure, catering, and healthcare sectors.", commented Evans.



About Customised Signs

Customised Signs is a graphics and sign firm that specializes in designing and creating unique advertising and branding products. Located near Cardiff, the company supplies the entire U.K. Their skilled team works with customers, to create products that include vehicle graphics, external signs, advertising banners, branded clothing, custom wallpaper, customised websites, marketing tools, and more.