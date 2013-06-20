Customize iDevices with the Latest Jailbreaking Version

Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- The security features on all Apple Devices are extremely tight. Apple device users cannot download anything from an external website. They have to use the App Store to download videos, games, music and other applications. These devices have inbuilt features which are very limited and to get additional features users must download them from the AppStore and sometimes buy them. However, for all those who want to customize their iPhones, iPads or iPods, there is the jailbreak ios 6.1.3. Through this tool users can add additional applications with the help of an application known as Cydia.



Users can change wallpapers, status bars, docks, wallpapers, keyboard, weather backgrounds and so on with this tool. The devices are no more limited to the original applications in the devices. It is a simple procedure of installing the jailbreak ios 6.1.3 onto a computer or a laptop and transferring the same to the iDevices. The tool then breaks open the file system in the iDevices and allows the users to modify the same. Why jailbreaking is actually necessary is because users need something new on their iPhones such as customized ringtones. Downloading such features is not only difficult but sometimes pricey too.



To know more about the tool visit website http://www.jailbreakios613.com



About jailbreakios613.com

Jailbreak IOS 6.1.3, http://www.jailbreakios613.com is a site that allows users to access the restricted areas of the iPhone, iPad or iPod through the jailbreaking tool. This latest version allows the device users to install a lot of applications apart from installing different programs or unlocking the device for network compatibility. Since Apple devices are highly secured with limited services, the users do not get many options to play with their devices. This tool helps device owners explore the customization options which are otherwise restricted in the AppStore.



Media Contact

Jailbreak IOS 6.1.3

Email: support@jailbreakios613.com

Website: http://www.jailbreakios613.com