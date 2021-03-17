Customize Lists Based on Specific Business Needs and Reduce Size

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- QuickBooks starts to max out around 1GB, slowing down the system speed.



For QuickBooks Pro and Premier, the total number of items must be less than 14,500 and 100,000 for Enterprise.



Tell-tale signs of a critical file would be reports that take up to 30 - 40 seconds to run, and an Item list that has reached 14,500 entries. When the individual names list or combined names list nears the threshold, performance gets affected with QuickBooks taking longer to record new names while increasing the risk of data corruption.



Condensing or SuperCondensing is another solution used to reduce lists. Reducing lists does not only shrink the data file, but also removes any unused lists from the file. E-Tech offers a turnkey service to reduce the list size based on specific criteria such as removing all customers who had no invoices for the past 3 years.



With this service, there would be no need to consider upgrading to the expensive QuickBooks Enterprise, it results in better performance, making it lesser prone to data corruption issues, causes large files to easily migrate to QuickBooks Online and improves performance with third-party applications.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks List Reduction Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-list-reduction-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



