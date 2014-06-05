Customize Special Events with Luxury Limousines and Party Buses

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- What is a Prom or a Homecoming without a grand entry that too in a luxurious Limo? New Orleans Party Bus Rental Limousine Services offers luxurious transportations services for a variety of events such as Proms, Homecomings, Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties, Weddings and many more. The luxurious limos offered here are great for any occasion. Be it a corporate event or an airport shuttle service, there are vehicles for every occasion and every event. Charter transportation services are offered to the smallest group as well as the largest corporate event or convention. Exclusive party bus in New Orleans is offered for the smallest group of 20 to the largest group of 65.



At badbuses.com, customers would find a wide range and luxurious fleet of vehicles right from mini buses, limo buses, party buses, shuttles and many more. Limousine service New Orleans for weddings is offered exclusively for the special day. A dedicated and uniformed chauffer is assigned for the vehicle who ensures that the travel is smooth and comfortable for the bride and the groom. Those who want to arrange transportation for birthday parties outside the city or in a themed venue; they can do so with the help of the New Orleans Limousine Service. There are exclusive party buses that can be arranged for picking up and dropping the guests.



For exclusive events such as the evening parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, concerts and homecoming events, customers can have a hassle free transportation irrespective of the destination or time. A uniformed chauffeur is assigned so as to make it a much more elegant ride to the event. Be it a simple city tour or a wine tour, there are vehicles that match every need. The limousine packages can also be customized according to the needs and requirements of the customers. For exceptional and timely limousine transportation and shuttle services, badbuses.com is the right place to begin with.



To book a package today visit website www.badbuses.com



About www.badbuses.com

Bad Buses, www.badbuses.com based at New Orleans, Louisiana is a company that offers party bus services and Limousine services. They offer luxury transportation services in some of the modern vehicles with top class amenities.



Media Contact



Bad Buses – Party Bus Services

Address: New Orleans, Louisiana

Phone: 504-347-4444

Website: www.badbuses.com