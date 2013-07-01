Customize Your Browser Extensions and Add-Ons with Macte! Labs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Macte! Labs is a professional development service provider which creates and/or develops toolbars, sidebars, and other extensions for all major web browsers such as Internet Explorer, Firefox, Safari, and Chrome. The company also offers creation of applications for certain businesses that could be available and compatible with Smartphones such as iOS, Android, Windows phone, and Blackberry. These extensions and applications are developed through a well researched and enhanced platform which Macte! Labs has improved on for years.



It offers a wide range of products and services from creation of extensions and applications to the enhancement of existing ones.



The process starts with the submission of requirements, depending on what product or service the subscriber wants to avail. Next is the quote regarding the terms of the project. After getting a go signal, planning and development starts. This stage usually takes several days or even weeks until full implementation as individual projects vary on a wide range.



On completion, it will then be tested on different combinations of web browsers and operating systems. The whole package includes a license, solution, installer, and documentation. The product will be launched and is good to go.



This professional service provider has been working with Internet Explorer, Firefox, Safari, and Chrome for years. There is no other assurance greater than having the top web browser providers as clients. Not to mention how flexible and advanced the system is as it can create applications compatible with iPhone, Android, Windows phone, and Blackberry which are the top Smartphone brands.



Details and more information regarding the company and its services offered could be viewed at http://mactelabs.com/.



About CrowdFunders Promotion

CrowdFunders Promotion is a professional group of Crowdfunding promoters dedicated to getting people’s Crowdfunding projects funded. With a massive network of interested individuals, and access to dozens of press release websites, CrowdFunders is the only service in the world that can get you funded!



Media Contact:

Anaisse Amoretto | CrowdFunders Promotion

support@cfundpromo.com