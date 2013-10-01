Customized Property Management Services from Supreme Real Estate

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Supreme Real Estate offers some of the best properties for buying, selling and leasing in and around LA, Orange County and other adjacent counties. They offer professional property management services for those who are looking for residential as well as commercial properties. The agency also offers outstanding MLS property searches for those who are looking for online property listings. They offer some properties through Supreme Real Estate while the others are offered through cooperating real estate agents and brokers in LA.



Supreme Real Estate is proud to offer a fee schedule that is extremely competitive with a 110% lowest price guarantee. The property management pricing is free of hidden costs, termination fees, junk fees and start-up costs. Their 30-Day Risk Free Trail policy allows the customers to get a refund of the first month’s management fees if they are not satisfied with the property management services. The company hires independent contractors only for the purpose of property maintenance. This helps in minimizing the maintenance costs while they hire third party maintenance companies. This also means that the company protects its customers from unfair and profit seeking options while undertaking maintenance operations at the time of buying or selling.



Supreme Real Estate also offers a complete Eviction Protection Program. The site offers complete details with regards to this program. They offer full services such as eviction processing, tenant screening, vacancy filling, supervised property repairs and maintenance, property remodeling, etc.



They also undertake rent collection services on leased or rented property. They have trained resident managers and multilingual personnel for customer assistance. All the financial dealings are direct deposits into the client’s bank accounts with computerized billing and accounting with online financial statements. The agency offers premier full service commercial and residential property management services for the benefit of their clients.



To know more about properties for buying, selling or leasing visit website http://www.supremerealestate.com



About http://www.supremerealestate.com

Supreme Real Estate, http://www.supremerealestate.com based at Los Angeles, California is a real estate management company that offers property management services for the purpose of buying, selling and leasing. The company is one of the leading real estate companies in Los Angeles which provides services in and around LA, Orange County and adjacent counties.



Media Contact

Sergei Klyazmin – President, Supreme Real Estate

Address: 355 S Grand Ave, #2450, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Phone: 877-705-4647

Email: concierge@supremerealestate.com

Website: http://www.FreeWebGuy.com/