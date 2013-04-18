CustomLogoCases Launches in Australia

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- CustomLogoCases has launched in Australia. Custom Logo Cases is passionate about making custom cases and covers with logos, and helping businesses, schools and governments protect their investment while at the same time standing out with great looking and functional cases with their logo, emblem or custom design.



CustomLogoCases.com.au is a team that are experts in the tablet and phone case manufacturing business. They work on a daily basis with the latest and most popular in cases and covers in the world, and know what works for different environments and for different uses.



CustomLogoCases makes a large range of custom cases and covers for different industry segments. Custom Logo Cases with corporate, educational and government logos and emblems are a specialty of customlogocases.com.



CustomLogoCases saw a gap in the market for personalization and branding of cases and covers for businesses, schools and governments. With a deep understanding of what works in different environments, CustomLogoCases can not only provide expert advice on which styles of cases and covers will work in different specific situations, they also offer personalized service and customization on all their cases and covers.



CustomLogoCases knows what types of cases and covers are needed to roll out any tablet or smartphone program successfully. CustomLogoCases works with people personally to provide custom iPad or Android Cases to match their specific needs on a case by case basis.



“Our Custom iPhone cases and Custom Accessories and Technology are extremely well priced and made to suit specific industries. The aim is not have 10,000 products, but to have a small range of high quality products that work for the customers and will be appreciated for their quality, protection and looks. We want our customers’ to be able to come to our website and then quickly and easily consult with us and be safe in the knowledge that our expert recommendations will work for them”.



About CustomLogoCases

CustomLogoCases is the number 1 place to go for the best personal experience in custom made cases, covers and accessories for iPad, iPhone, Samsung, and all the most popular brands of tablets and smartphones.



For more information, please contact CustomLogoCases:

Email: sales@customlogocases.com

Web: http://www.customlogocases.com/