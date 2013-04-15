CustomPromoProduct.com.au - Custom Promotional Products Available in Australia

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- CustomPromoProduct.com.au has been launched to provide expert advice and successful custom promotional products and custom promotions in Australia and around the world. Based in Melbourne Australia and operating locally and globally, CustomPromoProduct.com.au offers all services associated with custom promotional products and custom promotions. Using the latest in marketing trends, analysing target markets, sourcing and manufacturing custom promotional products, developing, executing and analysing complex global promotions that span the intertwined physical and online worlds, CustomPromoProduct.com.au does everything that you need for the most successful custom promotional event.



CustomPromoProduct.com.au offers a full service solution for all types of promotions. In-depth background research and analysis of current industry marketing, sales and product trends, and current promotional activities. Local or global promotional products and promotions, for every CustomPromoProduct.com.au Project undertaken, significant market research is devoted to getting the background and market knowledge right. Services right through to sourcing the right manufacturing partners based on our stringent quality and ethical guidelines, in order to manufacture custom promotional products that are well made and of premium quality, using ethical practices, and at great prices.



CustomPromoProduct.com.au also adds a completely new element to the mix with their integration of extra steps in the process in order make your promotions as successful as possible. After stringent background research, using the latest marketing methods a full project design can be undertaken to not only include custom promotional product sourcing and manufacture, but also other factors that are intrinsic in the current day and age in order to make for a successful custom promotion or promotional product campaign.



CustomPromoProduct.com.au integrates custom web design, experiential marketing, social media and much more. Using experts both in-house and outsourced, the best talent from around the world is assembled to make their projects successful. CustomPromoProduct.com.au also has the capabilities to distribute product and promotional goods and services globally or locally, one piece at a time to customers around the world, or all at once.



CustomPromoProduct.com.au offers a range of services that ensures more value for money than traditional custom promotional product companies. CustomPromoProduct.com.au strives every day to deliver the most compelling and successful promotions to a global audience of loyal customers.



For more information, please contact:

CustomPromoProduct.com.au

Email: sales@custompromoproduct.com

Ph: 03 9018 7792

http://www.custompromoproduct.com.au/