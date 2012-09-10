CustomStickerMakers.com Gains Attention for Its Election Campaign Vinyl Stickers

Prescott, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- With the forthcoming presidential election in the United States, campaigning is starting to reach fever pitch. This is the time when electioneering really heats up, and opposing sides are trying to find new and different ways of reaching the electorate. However, one of the most effective ways to promote a candidate isn’t new at all. Stickers and decals been used for election campaigning for years, and they can reach thousands of voters in a cost effective way, they are one of the go too branding tools of every campaign.



One website getting a lot of attention in this area is CustomStickerMakers.com, a business dedicated to the creation of high quality vinyl stickers. Their custom stickers have been used to promote political causes from every affiliation, and now, in the run up to election season, they have been busier than ever.



The CustomStickerMakers.com website gives a great deal of information about their sticker printing, including the quality of the materials they use. A spokesperson explained their production values:



“We believe in using the best quality materials while keeping a close eye on the environmental impact. We use high quality outdoor durable vinyl for instance and our inks are eco-solvent.”



Because of the digital printing technology that CustomStickerMakers.com uses, they can print die cut stickers in a non standard shape. This allows customers to fully customize their stickers from graphics to colors, size and shape. This process can be as bespoke as a customer wants, they can design every aspect of the stickers from the ground up or use one of the sites pre-designed stickers as a base for their design. Custom Sticker Makers believe this can be particularly useful for those designing election stickers.



A spokesperson for the site explained how the election process affects the business:



“We always experience a surge in orders during election season. It’s amazing how, despite the rise of digital media and other new election campaigning methods, vinyl stickers remain extremely popular with both sides of the political spectrum. We know it’s because they continue to be both powerful and cost effective. Of course political campaigning isn’t the only use for our stickers. There are also incredibly valuable for marketing purposes, or any other type of creative application. We are extremely proud that our production techniques allow us to produce a superior quality product at a more affordable rate than our competitors. We do this through the unique and proprietary business practices that we’ve developed throughout our ten years in the business. We keep overheads low and quality high by doing all of our work in-house, and we pass those savings on to our customers.”



About CustomStickerMakers.com

CustomStickerMakers.com is a premier source for customized stickers, decals and custom labels online. Specializing in custom designs, the site utilizes durable, high quality outdoor vinyl material and eco-solvent inks in vivid colors. In-depth editorial content provides how-to information and ideas for utilizing the products for personal expression and business marketing purposes.



For more information, visit: http://CustomStickerMakers.com