CustomStickerMakers.com Guides Consumers in the Search for Environmentally-Friendly Customized Stickers and Custom Labels

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Self-expression is a common goal for consumers who appreciate products that go beyond the typical, cookie-cutter designs. Whether the goal is to share a message, a favorite band or promote a business, they want to create customized stickers, labels and decals that stand out and set them apart from the rest.



CustomStickerMakers.com has emerged as a premier source for professional printing services enabling customers to create customized stickers, decals and custom labels, printed with environmentally friendly eco-solvent inks. Through the user-friendly site, customers can come up with unique designs and have them printed on high quality outdoor vinyl material in a wide range of colors, shapes and sizes. Custom labels are particularly popular and can be viewed at http://customstickermakers.com/custom-labels



With the tagline, “Express yourself and make it stick,” CustomStickerMakers.com meets the needs of businesses, institutions and the individual consumer, “Whether customers need a custom made product label for marketing purposes, a band sticker for their fans, a way to promote design concepts, or to advertise a retail location, we have the expertize to help them at an affordable price,” explained a site spokesperson.



“The uses of customer stickers are endless and so are our design ideas. We love taking people’s design concepts and making them a reality.”



CustomStickerMakers.com makes all customized stickers, decals and custom labels with a glossy, white, outdoor vinyl bumper sticker material with permanent adhesive. Backed with a lay-flat liner, the vinyl sticker peels away cleanly. The vivid colors of the UV resistant eco-solvent inks and high performance vinyl are engineered to remain in good condition for years, even in outdoor conditions.



For customers who don’t have a design CustomStickerMakers.com provides a full set of graphic design options. If visitors need inspiration they can visit CustomStickerMakers.com’s Sticker Gallery for design ideas.



The site also features a useful instant quote calculator which produces quotes on any size or type of order. In addition to a plethora of customized sticker, label and decal options, CustomStickerMakers.com also offers a range of custom shirt options including shirts, bags, hats and hoodies.



Visitors to the site can view glowing customer testimonials from previous customers. A spokesperson explained:



“We treat every order as if our business depended on it. That’s why we receive so many thank you letters and emails. If customers order a small amount of stickers for a local event they get the same standard of service as a Fortune 500 business.”



About CustomStickerMakers.com

CustomStickerMakers.com is a premier source for customized stickers, decals and custom labels online. Specializing in custom designs, the site utilizes durable, high quality outdoor vinyl material and eco-solvent inks in vivid colors. In-depth editorial content provides how-to information and ideas for utilizing the products for personal expression and business marketing purposes. For more information, visit http://customstickermakers.com