CustomStickerMakers.com Makes Political Bumper Stickers Easier Than Ever to Design and Order Online

Prescott, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Just in time for the political bumper sticker season, Custom Sticker Makers (CSM), a leading company offering full-color custom stickers, has re-launched its new website at www.CustomStickerMakers.com.



“We’re excited about the new website, and we look forward to helping people all over the political spectrum express themselves and make it stick in 2012,” said Custom Sticker Makers’ owner, Jeff Daverman. He notes that while custom stickers enjoy perennial popularity among small businesses, non-profit organizations and bands as a low-cost promotional tool, during presidential election years, they generally see a boost in sales as a medium for “bumper sticker politics.”



The new website enjoys a clean and crisp look, designed to appeal to both professional and creative customers, as well an easy-to-access, streamlined order form. The website’s improved customer account functionality saves customer information, allowing for hassle-free re-ordering, and real-time updates on the status of pending orders.



Another new feature of the website is the Instant Quote Calculator, which offers comparison shoppers price information at a glance, based on the size and quantity of the stickers desired. For those customers who come to the site with a good idea for a sticker but no actual graphic design in hand, three custom graphic design options are available.



For customers unsure about the quality or set up of their graphic design files, a sticker review page that allows CSM’s design professionals to evaluate the file prior to printing is available. For the newbie, a step-by-step guide offers directions through the ordering process, while a glossary of industry terms clears up the difference between a die-cut and kiss-cut stickers, among other custom options.



Customers in search of design inspiration are encouraged to peruse stickers from current and past CSM customers ranging from businesses to non-profits organizations and creative professionals.



Novice buyers – perhaps creating their first political bumper sticker, either to express support for a local candidate, or to express an opinion on a national bill – will find the process of ordering through the website clear and easy, while veteran customers will enjoy the newly streamlined process.



About Custom Sticker Makers

Custom Sticker Makers is a professional printing firm offering full-color custom designed stickers that can be cut to any shape, printed with eco-solvent inks. For more information, visit http://www.customstickermakers.com/