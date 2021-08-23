Custprint lets its customers design and create perfectly customised t-shirts with ease on its online platform.

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- Custprint, earlier known by the name of Khanna Process, initiated its journey with three partners and a dream. As a small shop in Delhi, it was quite popular for providing garment printing services during the 1970s. In the 1980s, it evolved from a shop to a manufacturing unit and then turned into a full-fledged garment manufacturing unit in the 1990s. As some more time passed and more experience and expertise was earned, Khanna Process tied up with export houses and various multi-national brands. It was in the year 2010 that Khanna Process rebranded itself as Custprint and opened its retail sector. Since then, Custprint is serving all those who are passionate about perfectly customised products.



Custprint's spokesperson in an interview stated, "We at Custprint are backed by a profound industry experience of over 40 years. We are committed to fulfilling the desires of those who wish to have products customised to perfection. Our incredible team goes overboard to ensure that they customise products in a manner that people can call their own. We specialise in customising mugs, hoodies, t-shirts, photo frames and many other things as per the exact specifications provided by customers. This is why many people and organisations seeking unmatched customized t-shirts in Delhi count on us."



Besides offering endless customisation options, Custprint focuses on providing quality to all its customers. As the best t-shirt wholesaler in Delhi, Custprint rolls out high-quality cotton t-shirts in three different types – trend, comfort and luxe. Every t-shirt is a unisex fit, tailored in-house, washed, ironed, printed and ready to wear. As per their taste and requirement, people can choose fonts and prints of their choice. They can also suggest their unique design and pattern ideas to Custprint's team. For example, they can recommend some particular text outlining options to create personalised names that are highly attractive.



The spokesperson added, "We do everything right, which is why we enjoy a distinguished presence in the market. We use diverse state-of-the-art printing technologies and methods, including screen print, transfer print, digital print, flex, offset print and cut and print. Right from making the raw product to printing, preparation and customisation are done carefully at our 3000 sq. ft. manufacturing unit. Once the orders are confirmed, our seasoned, dedicated and skilled team members customise products in strict accordance with customer needs and expectations. We usually take 5-7 days to manufacture ordered items."



Be it creating custom designs or placing orders online, everything at Custprint speaks volumes about ease and convenience. There is an innovative 'Create It' tool available online, which lets people design products and see how their customised product would turn out to be. For any assistance, Custprint's customer service executives are always there to help customers.



