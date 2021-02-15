Custprint Offering Premium Customisation at Competitive Prices

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2021 -- Custprint is a great way to apply a little creativity to the clothing items. It is a well-known brand for designing and customising items to give them a more personal edge. Be it t-shirts, photo frames, mugs or hoodies, Custprint has got it all. A group of three people originally established the company over four decades ago. They were drinking tea and discussing the various ventures when the idea got stuck in their heads. The three friends started the business in a small shop by the name Khanna Process in the 1970s. Determined to make the most out of it, the three partners started to do their best to serve their clients and customers. Over the years, Khanna Process developed into something bigger and better. It also became the first garment printing service in North India. After many years and several expansions, Khanna Process was re-christened as Custprint and opened a retail store to connect with more customers directly in 2010.



A spokesperson of Custprint recently reached out and stated, "Here at Custprint, the main aim is to unleash your imagination on tangible items like T-shirts, coffee mugs and hoodies. It is a way of crystallising the creative spirit in you. We have worked with a number of well-known brands like Sony, Kings XI Punjab, DTDC, Radisson, United Colors of Benetton, Amity University and Jockey, since the inception of the company. Here at Custprint, we celebrate hard work, individuality, imagination and creativity."



For the people wanting to Buy Printed Shirts Online In India, Custprint is the right choice to opt for! The company uses state-of-the-art technology in order to make the products and customise them to the best and premium quality. They are very organised and are always optimising themselves to be of better service to the customers and clients.



The spokesperson further stated, "We have a pretty straightforward order process - our support team takes the order and informs the developmental team, who oversees the preparation and customisation process of the products and items. After completing the orders, the packaging team looks into the items to determine if they are fit for delivery. After the inspection, the items that pass the process are dispatched for delivery. Usually, the items take 5 to 7 days to get ready for delivery."



Looking for the Best T Shirt Printing In Gurgaon? Custprint is here to help! The company is well known for its amazing and organised process - from making the raw product to preparation, printing and customising at its 3000 sq ft. manufacturing unit.



About Custprint

Custprint is one of the most well-known brands in the garment printing sector. Be it Hoodies, Round Neck T-Shirt, V Neck T-Shirt, or Polo T-Shirt, Custprint can customise them at a very reasonable price range.



Contact Information:



Custprint

Address: 487/30 Peeraghari, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, India-110087

Tel: +91-8860627000

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | WhatsApp

Website: https://www.custprint.com/