Cut and Couple Adds Trusted Industrial Specialty Items to Its Inventory

Dayton, Oh -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Cut and Couple, a firm specializing in industrial and hydraulic hoses, is ordering from Piranhaflex and Kuriyama's distributors to make a range of improved products available to public and privately owned organizations. Included in the product release are Kuriyama matting, industrial sheet rubber and specialty items, Piranhaflex thermoplastic hydraulic hoses and Kuriyama oil and gas products.



Designed with blended SBR and natural rubber, Kuriyama industrial sheet and matting products carried by Cut and Couple, are available in 75 foot rolls. These products handle temperatures that range from -13 F to 156 ºF. Cut and Couple black rubber ribbed matting items come in 75 foot rolls and have a starting weight of 111 pounds. Both products are suited for office and factory environments, with the thinner black rubber ribbed items being versatile enough for residential use.



Cut and Couple's new oil and gas products are construction and petroleum industry specialty products. The Sea Builder twin line diving hose is joined with a 3/4 inch supply line, made with a return line and available in continuous 600 foot lines. Its covering is non-conducive and weather resistant. A Life Star air breathing hose is also part of Cut and Couple's new hydraulic product release. Built for commercial diving, the air breathing hose meets "Star Core" safety guidelines and has a service temperature range of -40 to 200 ºF.



Included in the new thermoplastic hydraulic hoses Cut and Couple is carrying is a twin line diving hose and four Piranhaflex series hoses that are bonded for maximum performance. Abrasion resistant, the hydraulic hoses are built for medium pressure, and come in an average length of 250 feet. The products are suited for entities like automotive companies, manufacturers, military organizations and construction companies. Other industries and entities the products benefit include engineering, residential and industrial cleaning, utility and aerospace industries. Cut and Couple is making each of its new products available to individuals and companies in bulk as well as made to order quantities.



About Cut and Couple

Cut and Couple is a privately owned firm that is managed by a group of leaders in the industrial community. The firm's management team has a combined total of 100 years of work experience. With warehouses located throughout the United States, Cut and Couple regularly sells single unit and bulk orders to customers throughout America. The firm also custom designs hose assemblies to customer applications, shipping the products to clients to meet regular and rush orders. Jack Hammer, Tank Truck and Air Line hose assemblies are common hose assemblies Cut and Couple stocks for emergency usage.