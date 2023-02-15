Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Market Is Developing at an Exceptionally Quick Pace to Reach CAGR of 7.2% by 2022-2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2023 -- Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) is a type of skin cancer that arises from the squamous cells present in the skin's outer layer. This type of skin cancer is commonly seen in areas that are frequently exposed to the sun, such as the face, neck, arms, and legs. The increasing incidence of cSCC is leading to an increased demand for effective treatment options and is driving the growth of the global Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market.



The global Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market size is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%% from 2022 to 2029. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as an increasing incidence of cSCC, the rising awareness about skin cancer, and the availability of advanced treatment options.



The market is segmented based on treatment type, end-user, and geography. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into surgical treatment, topical treatment, and photodynamic therapy. The surgical treatment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the increasing number of surgical procedures performed for the treatment of cSCC.



Book Your Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cutaneous-squamous-cell-carcinoma-market



The end-user segment of the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the availability of advanced treatment facilities and the increasing number of cSCC patients seeking treatment at hospitals.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the presence of a large number of cSCC patients and the availability of advanced treatment options in the region.



The major players operating in the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market include Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and others. These players are focusing on strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their market presence and strengthen their position in the market.



In conclusion, the increasing incidence of cSCC and the availability of advanced treatment options are expected to drive the growth of the global Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market. The market presents significant growth opportunities for market players and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.



Regional Analysis:



North America had the highest revenue share in 2021. The market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, advancements in treatment, established infrastructure, product launches, and collaborations among major players. According to the American Cancer Society, among nonmelanoma skin cancers, approximately 80% are basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and 20% are squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) is the second most common type of skin cancer in the United States and is five times more common than melanoma. In addition, on June 2, 2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it would acquire Sanofi's stake in the collaboration between Regeneron and Sanofi on Libtayo (cemiplimab), granting Regeneron worldwide development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights.



Additionally, in June 2020, Merck & Co., Inc. received FDA approval for pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA). Recurrent or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) that is resistant to surgery or radiation is approved for treatment with this medication. Accordingly, the North American region is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as stated above.



Read Complete Report Summary and TOC: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cutaneous-squamous-cell-carcinoma-market



About Us:



DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to clients needs in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed and food & beverages, among others. Our platform has Insights into markets that uncover the latest market research data distinct from the competition. With coverage across ten major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will give individuals and corporates easy access and custom personalization to research and markets.