CuteDJPro Announces New Release of CuteDJ for Mac

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Experts in DJ mixing software, CuteDJPro has released the total entertainment DJ software solution for Mac.



With over 5 years’ experience in creating high quality dj mixing software, CuteDJPro has finally branched out to offer Mac DJ software in addition to their already popular PC version.



CuteDJ for Mac offers a wide variety of features that professional DJs love and need to have, while at the same time it offers a simplistic, intuitive interface that beginners can get the hang of very easily.



While there is a wide variety of DJ mixing software packages on the market today, CuteDJPro has put together a great package of features that none of the other companies out there can provide. Some of the comprehensive features that this Mac DJ software provides include:



- MIDI Controller Support - With over 50 DJ MIDI/HID controllers supported natively out-of-the-box, Using the CuteDJ mixing software you can DJ music on your computer with accurate control from a range of supported hardware.



- Seamless iTunes Integration - seamlessly integrates with your iTunes library and makes it easy for you to mix your favorite music from iTunes, automatically ready to go for your next live DJ performance.



- Powerful Mixing Engine - World-Class mixing engine, adjustable EQ shelves, timecode vinyl control, and advanced auto-mixing including Mix-In/Mix-Out points.



- 8 DJ Software Sampler Decks - The software comes with a flexible sampler where beats and jingles can be added into the mix.



The CuteDJ for Mac software is currently available for a free 30 day trial, which will allow anyone out there that is interested in seeing just what this software can do, the opportunity to do so.



For more information about this Mac DJ software, simply visit http://www.cutedjpro.com



About CuteDJPro

CuteDJPro, founded in 2008, creates state of the art music and video applications for Windows, Mac, and iPhone. Combining sophisticated technology with intuitive design, CuteDJPro eliminates the boundaries between consumer and professional-level software.



CuteDJPro products are designed by professional musicians, DJs and audio engineers, with their own requirements in mind. In addition to the creation of next-generation tools for live musical performances.



CONTACT

Name: Dan Vinen

Email: sales@cutedjpro.com

Address: Suite 1028, 201 The East Mall, Toronto, Ontario

Web: http://www.cutedjpro.com