Cuteness.me Is Attracting Cuteness Lovers from Across the Globe

Cuteness.me has everything from a forum for "Cute Fashion" to a group for "Cute Funny Finger Faces" that has it's members sharing a smile. Cuteness.me is giving people an opportunity to meet others online who would like to be a part of a cuteness club. Discussions generally focus on cuteness; cute pets or pictures of anything that expresses cuteness, inspiring members to say, "Awww... that's so cute."



Cuteness.me hosts forums like "Daily Dose of Animal Cuteness" or "Cutest Teen Singers Today", where members sign-in and share what they have found in the world that can be labeled cute. There's a lot more to do on Cuteness.me than share cute photos of fuzzy puppy dogs with floppy ears. Cuteness.me also has games that include: Cyber Nibblet, AirPatrol, and even the classic game of Connect Four.



"Cuteness.me is a public social networking site that features personal profiles, status updates, real-time news feeds, and content sharing. It's about a group of people from different countries contributing their cuteness," said ("Maxwell Michaels, Site Administrator")



Signing up as a member of Cuteness.me allows individuals to post cute or funny pictures, join discussions, leave comments, join groups and create their own member profile. Cuteness.me also provides each member their own direct link to their profiles, allowing them to invite friends with personalized link that looks like: cuteness.me/your name. Members also receive email alerts when updates occur on their networks. This allows everyone to stay in touch with the cuteness community and their favorite cute topics. When members "like" or "comments" on other posts, in forums, within groups or on profiles they accumulate Cuteness points, a fun way to encourage everyone to express their cuteness.



Cuteness.me expands beyond the typical cute baby photo and offers diverse and unique options including: cute architecture of a real strawberry house, cute pastries with an Angry Birds cake, and a Cute News Alert so members don't miss out on the latest cuteness.



Coming soon is a Cuteness.me mobil app. The first version will be a Cuteness Mobile app for iPhone and iPod touch, later releasing a version for Android devices. The app will have five cute theme styles to choose from, a custom front page for the mobile site, and a custom mobile menu. Also offered will be an option for members to share Cuteness.me photos and posts from other social media websites. The "Like" button, "Messages and Inbox", "Groups" and "Notifications" will also be available for use on the mobile app.



For more information about Cuteness.me please visit their website at http://cuteness.me, or email (Maxwell Michaels | mmichaels@cuteness.me)



