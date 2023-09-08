Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2023 -- Certain directors of Cutera, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: CUTR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Cutera, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CUTR stocks, concerns whether certain Cutera, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera's revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the company's senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in Cutera's internal control over financial reporting and that as a result of Defendant's wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the company's common stock, Cutera's investors have suffered significant damages.



Those who purchased shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



