Definition:

Cutting boards are used for cutting various food products, from vegetables to meat, bread, and cheeses. They are commonly made of wood, plastics, rubber or glass, depending on the specific food product that it is used for. For example, boards used to cut raw meat are made of plastic or glass rather than wood, as the porous aspect of wood makes wooden boards more difficult to sanitize. Wooden cutting boards are more often used for cutting and serving bread or various cheeses. This product factsheet focuses on wooden cutting boards, as these offer more opportunities for producers in developing countries (DCs) than synthetic cutting boards this is projected the growth of the global cutting boards market in the forecast period.



Market Trend:

Increasing Popularity of the Cutting Boards in the Hotels and Restaurants



Market Drivers:

Increasing Popularity of Home Cooking in the Western Countries

Rising Interest in Nutrition and Health, and a Movement Towards Sourcing Food Locally



Opportunities:

Advancements in Technology and Extensive growth of the Manufacturers of Cutting Boards

New and Attractive Designs of the Cutting Boards



The Global Cutting Boards Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Harmonised System, Prodcom), Application (Household use, Industrial use), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Wholesaler, Specialty Store, Retailer, Online, Others), Material (Wood, Plastic, Composite, Bamboo, Other (glass, steel, marble material, etc.))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



