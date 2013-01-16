Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Fanggle, a Southern California based Vertical Cloud Platform company is now offering LibraryTV and DealerTV applications available on GoogleTV, iPad and Android tablet platforms. These ConnectedTV applications transform ordinary TV watching into a video-driven experience that engages the viewer, allowing them to watch what they want, when they want.



The app includes a number of compelling features to consume, collect, personalize and share content. FanggleTV’s streamline, intuitive user interface presents viewers with a compilation of videos curated and categorized by the publisher. The application’s features include creation of playlists, full-screen and compact viewing of video content, sharing of content over social media, search and more. Publishers can create categories and subcategories for their content, enabling the user to more easily select the videos they want to watch and save to their playlist.



The LibraryTV app, built on the GoogleTV platform, enables libraries to extend their reach into the living rooms of patrons using a broadband medium. DealerTV allows automotive dealerships to collect videos that excite and engage customers or car aficionados available at their convenience.



“We are excited to announce that FanggleTV is now available to our clients and their patrons/customers on a variety of platforms. The product’s compelling features are now supported on GoogleTV, iPad, and Android tablets, making this application accessible to even more viewers. This broadened market base makes FanggleTV a compelling communications product for businesses, nonprofits and public institutions alike,” says Niki Bossonis, Fanggle’s Director of Marketing.



An estimated 38% of US households have at least one television set connected to the internet via a video game system, a Blu-ray player, an Apple TV or Roku set-top box, and/or the TV set itself – up from 30% last year, and 24% two years ago. [Source: Leichtman Research Group, April 2012]



Of American adults, a reported 25% own a tablet with a near even split between iPad and Android tablets according to Pew Research Center in 2012. This market is in an upward trend with 68% of owners having purchased their tablet in the past 12 months at the time of the study. [Source: Pew Research Center, October 2012]



The system consists of the consumer-facing application interface as well as a powerful administration panel for publishers to manage video programming content. The consumer application enables users to view content in a dashboard, or full-screen modes. Support for HD videos is built-in for an optimal video experience. Users can also search for content using a built-in search feature. Patrons can customize their viewing experience by adding their favorite videos to playlists through a user-friendly, curation process. The system also supports sharing of videos on Facebook and Twitter with a simple click of a but¬ton. The administration panel interface enables library administrators to categorize, tag, upload and manage their video libraries. It also provides analytics on video viewing patterns through a powerful dashboard.



The system has also been designed to maximize the end-user experience. In particular, two notable features include:



1. Through state-of-the-art technology, users don’t have to pause videos to browse other titles, or add titles playlists while watching a video.

2. Seamless viewing experience between TV and tablet. Pause on one device and continue watching on another leveraging Fanggle’s Cloud profiling technology.



About Fanggle

Fanggle is the industry leader in vertical cloud platforms and support, offering rapidly deployed solutions for businesses and organizations to engage patrons as well as the general audience. Fanggle provides mobile and social media products that work in sync to unlock new means for organizations to engage customers. For more information visit http://www.fanggle.com/.