Cutting Edge Fort Worth Based Weight-Loss Clinic Expanding Across Metroplex

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- More than one-third of adults in the United States are obese today, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Texas is the sixth most obese state, with 31 percent of adults obese. An additional 35 percent of Texas adults are overweight. All total, over 66 percent of adults in Texas are either overweight or obese.



Elite Weight Loss and Wellness Centers specialize in weight-management and wellness solutions. Their treatment program combines weight-loss protocols rooted in the latest medical science with compassion and understanding to reap the maximum weight-loss results for each individual client. The Elite Weight Loss and Wellness Centers website says their program differs from others because it offers an integrated and comprehensive approach. Unlike the countless failed supplements, books, products and programs out there that are predatorily marketed to a population that desperately want and need to lose weight, Elite’s physician-supervised weight-loss program offers a safe and effective solution for long-term weight loss.



A typical overweight client at Elite Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic can lose up to 20 to 25 pounds in the first month. After the initial month, clients can continue to experience a sustainable loss of up to two to four pounds each week thereafter as they continue the program and transition to a healthier lifestyle.



To maximize success for their patients, Elite offers every aspect of support necessary during and following weight loss.



A team of physicians, nurse practitioners, registered dieticians and fitness experts have combined their expertise to create a medically sound treatment program that provides an effective diet plan, nutritional supplementation, education for appropriate lifestyle changes, motivation, behavioral change expertise and an exercise regimen – all in one place.



After only two years in the DFW area, the physician-supervised weight loss centers have given thousands of overweight and obese clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area a new lease on life. With the company’s continuing expansion across the Metroplex, Texas is on its way to letting go of the title of one of the most obese states in America.



