Cutting-Edge Healthcare Technologies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- Clinical jobs offer a wealth of different career options today, often at the forefront of cutting-edge innovation in healthcare and life sciences. Technology is creating many new career paths, providing new ways to tackle old issues that have held back progress for years. Appia Bio is one business capitalizing on this, for example, as it has entered into the cell therapy field with a promising scalable technology platform that it will use in its development of engineered allogeneic cell therapies from hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for cancer patients. The idea is to enable cell therapy to reach many more people by using the technology to deliver allogeneic off-the-shelf. The fact that the allogeneic cell is basically charged and ready for action could make a big difference to the impact that it can have. Appia is a Los Angeles based biotech, named after the first Roman aqueduct due to the feat of engineering that was involved in creating it. The team is led by Lili Yang Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of California.



EPM Scientific is a leading specialist recruiter in life sciences with experience in clinical jobs that stretches back to when the firm was first established in 2012. The team of dedicated, specialist consultants work to help make connections in clinical fields, as well as other key areas of the life sciences sector, such as legal and compliance, R&D, commercial and medical communications. EPM Scientific has a broad nationwide reach that extends to a number of key cities across the USA, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This is combined with the unique international perspective that comes from being part of a 750-strong global workforce and the go to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Bespoke contract, permanent and multi-hire solutions are created for organizations across life sciences, from agile start-ups to behemoth international brands.



Designing intelligent and long-lasting recruitment solutions has always been at the heart of everything that EPM Scientific does. This has not changed, despite a year that created many challenges for virtually securing and retaining talent on an ongoing basis. EPM Scientific has taken care to nurture a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as connections at businesses all over the life sciences industry. It's these resources, combined with the commitment and creativity of highly trained consultants that enables organizations to overcome the key challenge of talent. There are now many different types of clinical jobs available via EPM Scientific, as well as roles in other life sciences fields. These include: Clinical Data Management Consultant, Scientific Director, Medical Science Liaison [Oncology], Immunology Scientist, Associate Medical Director, Senior Medical Writer, Commercial Strategy and Insights Manager, CRA/SCRA, Director Statistical Programming, Senior Clinical Trial Manager and MSL [Stem Cell Transplant].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.