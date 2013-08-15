Cutting Edge Painting Helps Protect the Environment with Zero VOC Products

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Cutting Edge Painting is advising consumers that they are helping to protect the environment. By using low and zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs), Cutting Edge Painting helps to avoid both contamination and air pollution. Customers can be confident that these house painters in Colorado Springs are helping to protect both their health and welfare using these paints.



Many homeowners have expressed concern over volatile organic compounds in paints. Linked to both air pollution and respiratory issues, homeowners have expressed concern that the strong paint smells associated with painting could be damaging to their health. In response, Cutting Edge Painting is advising homeowners that they have their best interests at heart. Cutting Edge Painting uses only low- and zero-VOC paints to avoid this issue.



All interior paints used by Cutting Edge Painting, an interior painter in Colorado Springs , are low in volatile organic compounds and have much less odor than traditional paints. This is especially beneficial for families with children, pets, or the elderly; these groups are especially susceptible to VOC problems. Cutting Edge Painting, painters in Colorado Springs, work hard to ensure that all family members are safe and comfortable with all products used.



Cutting Edge Painting does not simply use low-VOC paints in its painting in Colorado Springs. To avoid other allergens and irritants escaping into the atmosphere, these Colorado Springs painters also perform extensive preparatory work throughout the home to ensure that all irritants are removed. All dust is removed and every crack or hole is effectively sealed before these painters in Colorado Springs apply any paint. This ensures that no dust or debris mixes with the paint or escapes into the home to cause allergies or reactions.



Consumers seeking a paint job that will not cause them health problems are encouraged to call this environmentally friendly painting firm today.



About Cutting Edge Painting

Cutting Edge Painting has a mission: to be the best provider of house painting in Colorado Springs. Licensed, insured and a member of the Better Business Bureau with an A rating, Cutting Edge Painting strives to be the number one painting contractors in Colorado Springs. These professional painters in Colorado Springs, CO, handle both residential and commercial painting jobs but specialize in interior painting in Colorado Springs . All painting estimates are free within the Colorado Springs area, including Woodland Park, Monument, Black Forest, Calhan, Ellicott, Peyton, Falcon, Fountain, and Pueblo. Cutting Edge Painting strives to be the best and to provide excellent service as the top painter in Colorado Springs.



For More Information: http://www.cutting-edge-painting.com