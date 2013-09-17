Cutting Edge Techniques Now Being Implemented for Facelifts in Miami by Dr Ary Krau

Bay Harbor Isles, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Tight skin is just part of what makes a face beautiful, according to Board-certified Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Ary Krau. In the past, the facelift procedure only focused on tightening the skin of the face. The results were usually not ideal - patients ended up with a pulled back look, with their earlobes fastened to the side of the face. Dr. Krau describes the results of the old style of facelift as having a patient look as though she has been in a wind tunnel for several days.



Putting tension in the skin of the face is just a small part of the new facelift techniques that Dr. Krau has developed while working on patients in his Miami practice. His techniques treat the face as the complete, three-dimensional structure it is. He not only focuses on the exterior skin but also on the deep tissue of the face.



Older techniques that ignore the 3-D features of the face lead to a loss of beauty in Dr. Krau's eyes. When a surgeon simply pulls the skin back, he or she ignores the deeper tissue. That deep tissue ends up being flattened and the face ends up with a flat overall look.



When Dr. Krau uses his advanced facelift methods, he adjusts and re-suspends the deeper tissue on the face, such as the cheek fat. The fat is moved from a position lower on the face and placed in an elevated area, such as on top of the cheekbones. Re-suspending the cheek fat is, in Dr. Krau's opinion, the best way to "elevate the cheek mass." The procedure also improves the appearance of the jowls and fills in sunken cheek areas.



The finishing touches that Dr. Krau uses make all the difference. Instead of simply pulling the skin tight over the deeper tissue, he takes the time to re-drape and re-shape the skin, which makes a big difference in the end result. His techniques also involve fully hiding any incision marks, so that the facelift appears natural. Readers can view before and after photos of Dr. Krau’s work on his website - http://www.arykraumd.com/



About Dr. Ary Krau

Dr. Krau is a board-certified plastic surgery who practices in Miami, Florida. A former reconstructive surgery instructor at the University of Miami, he appeared in the Bravo reality series "Miami Slice." Dr. Krau performs all his procedures in a fully accredited surgical center located in Bay Harbor Islands, and is known for his natural-looking results, which draw patients from around the world. He is a diplomate of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.