Cutting Edge Website Streamlines Process for Four Leaf Homes Customers

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Four Leaf Homes, owner and operator of manufactured housing communities across the Midwest, recently launched an innovative new website designed specifically to simplify and streamline the process of buying and selling manufactured homes.



“Our organization is committed to providing exceptional customer service, and we were looking for a way to take that to a new level – to make buying and selling manufactured homes a satisfying experience start to finish,” said Michael Callahan of Four Leaf Properties.



The company turned to AVID Commerce, which designed and built a new website with features to help Four Leaf Homes meet its goal. In addition to a fresh and inviting appearance, the new site employs a cutting-edge navigation concept, faceted search. This advanced tool enables buyers to narrow the field of choices by specifying their desired features such as size, color and number of bedrooms with point-and-click ease. AVID rounded out the site with educational consumer information for buyers and sellers, plus forms to initiate the processes of buying, selling and financing.



AVID Commerce’s Josh Pennington explains why the new website is a better design for customers: “The refined navigation or faceted search is an important feature when trying to weigh out options of what works best for you. It allows people to find the right home that fits their needs perfectly, extremely fast.”



About Four Leaf Homes

Four Leaf Homes owns and operates premier manufactured housing communities across the Midwest. Its family-friendly communities offer beautiful, affordable homes with community facilities that reinforce its commitment to providing the highest standard of living. To learn more, visit FourLeafHomes.com.