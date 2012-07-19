The Artest Foundation Supports Cutting for A Cure 48 Hair Cutting Marathon and Health Fair

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- The Artest Foundation, whose goal is to help our youth through mentoring and education has joined forces with Cutting For A Cure in their quest to educate our community about the health disparities minorities in particular are facing. So for the Cutting For A Cure 48 Hour Marathon taking place July20-22, The Artest Foundation has lent its voice to help raise awareness to the marathon and health fair. Ron Artest Sr. recorded a Public Service Announcement asking New Yorkers to come out to get a health screening, enjoy good music and activities and learn how to detect early signs of diseases as well prevent them altogether. There will be a host of doctors, health care personnel and information for all ages. It’s the passion that drives Dennis and Ron Sr. to continue to serve others and has helped them join forces on this most important cause.



About The Artest Foundation (TAF)

The Artest Foundation’s purpose is to ensure that they can provide the tools to students in high school that will make them a success. They promote confidence in students abilities to excel at academics, work, socially in their neighborhoods, and get them prepped for success at college and ensure that they graduate from college. Many people have help along the way and The Artest Foundation felt there was a void that would strike a perfect balance to engage students. The Artest Foundation was born so that we could give back to the children of our community who need an extra push to get them started on the right track and make sure they stay on that straight and narrow to success. Dedication and hard work from teenagers and with the help of our volunteers and staff will ensure a great future for our students. You can learn more about them at:



http://www.artestfoundation.org

http://ronartest.com



About Cutting For A Cure

Cutting For A Cure a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that assists underserved communities and ethnic groups in improving their quality of life by providing health education and giving them access to the necessary tools and resources to live a long and healthy life. Cutting For A Cure is the brainchild of celebrity barber/groomer Dennis “Denny Moe” Mitchell, owner of Denny Moe’s Superstar Barbershop in Harlem. Denny Moes mission is to encourage African-American men and their sons to take charge of their health through education and regular screenings that detect preventable diseases.



For more information, please visit http://cutting4acure.com.