Kevin Bryant Features I'm Alive in a New PSA for Cutting for a Cure Inc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- “The King” of the underground dance charts, Kevin Bryant is lending his support to Cutting For A Cure with his chart topping single I’M ALIVE. Bouncy, upbeat and melodic, I’M ALIVE is a celebration of Life http://youtu.be/RHRwTMtnnEg. Cutting For A Cure’s goal of raising awareness is near and dear to Kevin who has had family members affected by many of the diseases the organization addresses.



The third annual Cutting for a Cure 48-hour hair cutting marathon will take place July 20-22, 2012 at Denny Moe’s Superstar Barbershop in Harlem. Come join us while we raise awareness and witness Kevin's voice inspire the feeling of being “Alive.” “I’m Alive” is currently topping the charts in Europe and was recently released here is the U.S. through Island Def Jam (Digital). It is available now in all online stores. The success of “I’m Alive” came on the heels of his other smash hit “Who U Wanna Be” which was released by Gladys Pizarro’s Launch Entertainment. Kevin and Cutting For A Cure have joined together to send the message: Let's all go out and feel alive, dance all night, and celebrate life.



Funds raised through Cutting For A Cure provide education and free health screenings by a team of medical personnel from Harlem Hospital, Iris House and Barbershop Quartet. The screenings will take place at Denny Moe’s Barbershop in Harlem from Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22, and will test for diseases ranging from diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, asthma, kidney disease, hepatitis and HIV. The theme of Cutting For a Cure 2012 is to thank First Responders including NYPD and FDNY for their contributions and support.



About Kevin Bryant

Kevin, born in Jersey City, NJ, was first introduced to music and singing by his mother and aunt, both members of a dynamic gospel group. Kevin was the first official artist signed to Pizarro new label, Launch Entertainment and shortly thereafter Launch released Who You Wanna Be, a single written by Kevin, and produced by Chris Brann of Wamdue and Ananda Project fame. The remix by world-renowned DJ Bob Sinclar exploded the dance scene. Kevin is currently working on a project to follow up on the success of his smash hits "I'm Alive" and "Who U Wanna Be" which have appeared on approximately 20 compilations across the U.S. and Europe. This Atlanta based artist has performed before sold out audiences throughout the United States; including as a cast member of the hit musical comedy “Young Man Older Woman” which starred the legendary performer Millie Jackson. Kevin has also toured opening and singing background for various artist such as Erykah Badu, Blu Cantrell, Jennifer Holliday, Jill Scott, Maxwell, Martha Wash, Crystal Waters, Usher, and Macy Gray, just to name a few.



According to Jill Scott, “Kevin is one of the elements the world is missing.” And Usher believes “he is surely one to learn from.” These two world-renowned artists know exactly who Kevin is and what raw talent he brings to an ever-changing music scene … Kevin Bryant is the “Art of Success”. For more information visit www.IAMKEVINBRYANT.com



About “Cutting for a Cure”

Cutting For A Cure a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that assists underserved communities and ethnic groups in improving their quality of life by providing health education and giving them access to the necessary tools and resources to live a long and healthy life. Cutting For A Cure is the brainchild of celebrity barber/groomer Dennis “Denny Moe” Mitchell, owner of Denny Moe’s Superstar Barbershop in Harlem, to encourage African-American men and their sons to take charge of their health through education and regular screenings that detect preventable diseases. For more information, please visit http://cutting4acure.com.



In addition to providing haircuts and free health screenings, the third annual Cutting For A Cure will offer live entertainment for all ages, healthy food samples and individual health consultations.