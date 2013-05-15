CVGlobe.com Adds New Resume Templates to Company Resource Catalogue

Prague, Czech Republic -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- The average resume is reviewed and discarded within five to seven seconds time. Add to this the stress of knowing what to wear and say during an interview and it’s easy to understand why conducting a job search is an uphill challenge. CVGlobe.com, a leading online job preparation resource, today announces the addition of new resume templates to its free catalogue—because nobody wants to end up in the discard pile.



The company’s catalogue includes a wide range of resume templates across diverse industries, including accounting and banking, education, engineering, government, healthcare, IT, law enforcement, software, recruitment, travel and more. But finding the right resume template isn’t the only hurdle.



According to TheRecruitersLounge.com, the vast majority of job applicants and resumes are rejected for one or all of three reasons: Resume Structure and Typos, Applications received within 200 seconds of a job posting, and Distasteful or Objectionable online reputations. Of these three reasons, the first can always be avoided, says Gerry Sto, CV Globe founder. “While most people are careful to manage their online reputations and make sure they meet with job vacancy requirements before they apply, many make critical resume and CV mistakes.”



Other errors to avoid, adds Sto, are non-professional-sounding e-mal addresses; resumes with photos, generic, confusing or wordy resume content, generic cover letters and outdated information in general.



In addition to providing resume templates, CV Globe provides resume and cover letter writing assistance, career counseling, job interview preparation, and online job search resources. Job seekers can use the CV Globe site and download resume samples free.



To learn more about CV Globe resume templates, visit the company website: http://www.cvglobe.com



