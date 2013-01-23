Scientific Study of Credibility Assessment Technology Further Discredits US Government Reports

El Paso, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- A recently published 18-year field study of the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer (CVSA) showed the system to have an accuracy rate greater than 95%, thereby refuting US Government-funded reports about CVSA technology. The findings of the 18-year study, conducted by Professor James Chapman and Neuroscientist Marigo Stathis, were published in the 2012 Annual Edition of the scientific journal "Criminalistics and Court Expertise" which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. None of the US Government reports concerning CVSA were peer reviewed and published in scientific journals. In fact, academic reviews of these government-funded reports showed them to be severely flawed and that their conclusions were without merit. Currently, the CVSA is used by over 2,000 law enforcement and security agencies around the world.



The study’s findings revealed the CVSA, when used as an investigative support tool, can accurately predict whether a person under investigation is being truthful or deceptive. When the CVSA was used for diagnostic purposes to predict deception, positive results were obtained in over 95% of the cases, with no false positive results identified. Additionally, a strong, indirect relationship (approximately 94%) was discerned between crime consequence and confession rates among guilty subjects. The study’s findings are supported by scientifically-accepted statistical models and the 96.4% validated confession rate Professor Chapman attained while using the CVSA during the course of the 18-year study. According to current scientific research, police confession rates worldwide vary between 20-45%, with even the most experienced police interviewers only achieving a 50-55% confession rate. Empirical data collected by the CVSA’s manufacturer, US law enforcement agencies, and the US military have long supported such accuracy rates for the CVSA; however, this is the first independent and peer reviewed scientific study to validate these data.



In contrast, two frequently cited US Government-funded reports exhibited a gross lack of understanding about CVSA technology, and were replete with faulty logic and numerous errors. One report, funded by the Counterintelligence Field Activity (CIFA), a DoD organization which has been disbanded due to numerous scandals, attempted to utilize the CVSA in a manner it was not designed to be used. This report's findings were never accepted by mainstream scientists, and the paid-for report did not undergo an independent peer review process prior to being released. A second US Government-funded report has continued to be falsely represented on a US Government website as the research of a major US university. The university in question had no involvement in producing the report, and has repeatedly distanced itself from both the report and its findings. In fact, the report was written by a now defunct one-man company with the assistance of two college students, and did not follow either the approved research plan or required CVSA operating procedures. This report was also rejected by mainstream scientists and caused several investigations of the US Government's research approval process and research ethics to be initiated.



For further information about the CVSA please contact Carol Graham, Administrator for the National Association of Computer Voice Stress Analysts (NACVSA), at admin@nacvsa.org.