CWD Seeks to Increase Team and Hire New Staff

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Celebrating their success with expansion the award winning website design agency CWD based in Colchester, Essex, UK is now a group of six designing and developing creators looking to increase their team. Focused on well done websites, logo design, brochure production and internet marketing the company’s founder alone has twenty years of experience in the print and design industry. “Today’s marketplace is so competitive and it goes without saying that people expect the very best.” said Hayley Clare, Director, CWD. “That’s why CWD really strives to rise above the competition in rather ground breaking ways. We’re proud to say we hit the mark creatively time and again and we’re looking for new staff to join us in the success.”



Offering more than just web design CWD can bolster any business with services like advertising campaigns, business and internet marketing, SEO, iPhone apps, digital screen advertising, business stationary, leaflets, posters, exhibition stands and basically anything to do with print. Web development includes E-Commerce websites, bespoke website design and flash animation. Sites are custom made and the company has produced work over many industries and thereby feels comfortable targeting audiences for businesses worldwide.



For more information visit http://www.websitedesign-cwd.co.uk/.



CONTACT: Hayley Clare

01206 303662