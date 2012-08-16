CWS Launches Window Protection Campaign for Storm Season

Taylors, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- “Shattered windows caused by hurricane and tornado winds can be life-threatening to building tenants,” said Wayne Staley, Commercial Window Shield president.



The company is focusing part of its campaign on hospitals, which are particularly vulnerable in storms because of the immobility of the patients. For example, in May 2011 a tornado struck St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Joplin, Mo., killing five patients.



Recognizing the danger to its employees and patients following several volatile hurricane seasons, officials at Shands Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., hired Commercial Window Shield to install shatter-resistant film on its windows. The three-phase project will conclude later this year.



Buildings in the Southeast, South, and the South Central region – known as Tornado Alley – will be a key focus of the Commercial Window Shield campaign.



“If building owners have shatter-resistant film installed on their windows, there is no doubt lives will be saved and serious injuries prevented if a bad storm hits their building,” Staley said.



Commercial Window Shield is the world’s largest installer of shatter-resistant and solar reflective window films. Among the hundreds of projects the company has completed in its 27 years are the U.S. Capitol, House of Representatives, Pentagon, FBI Headquarters, the Willis Tower (former Sears Tower), Grand Central Terminal, Merrill Lynch Headquarters, and O’Hare International Airport.



