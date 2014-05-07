CXO Collective Partners with Botanika to Accelerate Growth

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- CXO Collective International, LLC (“CXO”) has announced providing strategic funding to Botanika Research Laboratories (“Botanika”). Botanika developed and owns the Neydharting Moor Skin and Body Care line (see www.moorskincare.com). The funding supports the expansion of the company’s hugely successful QVC multiple product launches. Experts from multiple CXO Chapters are providing consultancy and support services in the areas of IT, social media, merchant services, logistics, operations and cash flow management to enhance the rapid growth rate the company is experiencing.



CXO Chief Executive Officer Jason Myers said, “Partnering with Botanika to provide strategic funding and expert support services demonstrates the essence of the CXO business model which is focused on providing human and financial capital needed for the company to accelerate their quest to reach the next level of success at a faster rate than internal organic growth can provide allowing for a win for Botanika and win for CXO.” Myers said “CXO also worked with Botanika management to develop a revised strategy for capturing a larger share of the beauty and skin care marketplace providing greater awareness to the consuming public of its “best of class” expanding product line.”



Myers explained that CXO itself had been swept into a wildly successful rapid expansion launching and operating CXO Chapters in 10 US cities, and currently building out 3 additional cities for Q2 in 2014. “CXO looks for opportunities, like Botanika, to leverage our deep and wide international talent bench and access to capital to execute well-conceived, co-created growth plans for growing companies.” stated Myers.



Neydharting Moor is the only skincare line in the world that uses the peat and peat water from the famous Neydharting Moor –which contains over 1000 naturally-sourced botanicals, herbs and nutrients – 300 of which have proven anti-aging properties.



By combining these natural botanicals with scientifically advanced peptides, Neydharting Moor Skin and Body Care deeply hydrates and visibly improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while increasing skin elasticity.



The proprietary peat and peat water are the basis of treatments at the world famous Neydharting Healing Clinic and are so effective that they have been endorsed and subsidized by health care plans in five European countries.



Myers said that his company is proud to strategically align itself with Botanika because it provides the opportunity to bring to America the only skincare line in the world endowed with the rights to use the proprietary and deeply hydrating Peat and Peat Water from the renowned Neydharting Moor in Austria. Dennis L. Johnson, Ph.D., CEO & Founder of Botanika Research Laboratories, while thanking CXO for the strategic funding and strategy revision said, “Neydharting Moor will do everything possible to continue providing our esteemed customers with the highest quality skin and body care products. The new strategic relationship has come at the right time, as we are embarking on an intensive production which is aimed at providing our customers with a product that will not only help their skin glow but also keep it nourished and moisturized while addressing all the major signs of aging, fatigue and environmental damage.”



About CXO Collective

CXO Collective International, LLC, is an international private equity firm that is creating a new generation of first-class companies by providing equity investments, growth strategies and the executive talent to successfully execute action plans for select, early-stage and developed businesses with untapped potential. For more information on the CXO Collective, you can visit http://www.cxocollective.com.



Contact Information:



Debra Elderkin

CXO Collective International, LLC.



Address:

4300 S. U.S. Hwy 1, STE 203-117

Jupiter, FL 33477



Telephone: (561) 935-9977

Email: info@cxocollective.com

Website: www.cxocollective.com