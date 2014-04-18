Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CXR Larus Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "CXR Larus Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "CXR Larus Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "CXR Larus Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "CXR Larus Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

CXR Larus Corporation (CLC) is a manufacturer of defense and aerospace electronic components, subsystems and telecommunications equipment. It also provides wireless and networking solutions for aerospace applications. The company's networking portfolio includes NextGen and IP solutions, LANs, wireless networks, fiber networks, WINMAX networks, wireline network and timing restoration. CLC's product range includes GPS and Cesium PRS; network access and fiber; NextGen NTP/PTP IEEE-1588; Stratum 1 SSU/BITS and test equipments. CLC has operations in the US, France, the UK and Japan. It operates as a subsidiary of EMRISE Corporation (Emrise). CLC is headquartered in San Jose, California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



CXR Larus Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153088/cxr-larus-corporation-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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United States

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