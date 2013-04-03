Cyantek Announces Release of RA-2 Specialty Cleaner

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- During the manufacturing of today’s electronic devices, critical cleaning or the removal of contaminants, during various process steps is paramount. Some manufacturers use solvents or hazardous chemicals to accomplish the cleaning of their critical layers or parts. Cyantek’s RA-2 is a biodegradable, cost effective alternative to these other chemistries.



RA-2 specialty cleaner is a metal-ion free mixture that can be used to remove particles and organic residues from silicon or compound semiconductor (GaAs) wafers, glass, soft metals, ceramic and other sensitive materials. It has been used in the processing of semiconductor devices, where the removal of particles is critical to the performance of the electronic device. It has also been successfully used in applications that formerly used KMG’s Summa-Clean (TM) as the cleaning chemistry and offers other benefits including product availability, low odor and lower cost of ownership.



RA-2 is a semi-aqueous alkaline cleaner with a pH of 11 that can be used at operating temperatures from 22 -50 degrees Celsius, giving users a wide process latitude and a safe alternative to solvent cleaning. Whether the process includes bath, spray or ultrasonic process systems, RA-2 is an excellent choice for any demanding cleaning processes.



RA-2C is a concentrated solution that can be used for more demanding applications including the removal of resins, oils or fluxes. RA-2C and RA-2 can be used directly out of the bottle or depending on the specific application, diluted to optimize its performance in the process. Both products are available in 1 gallon bottles, 5 gallon jericans or 55 gallon drums.



In addition to the RA-2 and RA-2C products, Cyantek offers other specialty cleaners including our popular Nano-Strip(TM) product along with many others. For more information about these other products, please visit: http://www.cyantek.com/cleaning-solutions.php. For immediate inquiries or technical assistance, feel free to call 510-651-3341 X13 or X18.



Summa-Clean (TM) is a trademark of KMG Electronic Chemicals, Inc.



About Cyantek

Cyantek is a leading supplier of process chemicals for electronics manufactures around the world. They offer a full line of products including; etchants, resist developers and strippers including Nano-Strip(TM). Cyantek has etchants for Cr, Ni, NiCr, TiW, TaN, Al, Au, ITO, SiO2 and polysilicon films. Their positive and negative resist strippers provide a wide variety of choices for removing resists in the presences of sensitive materials.