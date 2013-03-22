Cybe Is to Create Free Online Dwellings for Everyone

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Innovative, cutting-edge software developer Cybe Corporation has kicked off a crowd funding campaign at www.indiegogo.com/cybe to fund the development of its revolutionary new online data and activities management system.



Cybe’s mission is to provide free, open-source personal clouds to every individual, family and business in order to protect the privacy and security of personal data and improve the quality of life by automating our day-to-day activities.



These personal clouds, or Online DwellingsTM,, are virtual environments that mimic the real life by creating 'rooms' where the users’ most important data and belongings reside in one place and are visually represented, just like in real life.



The Personal Online Dwelling (POD) is where an individual or a family will keep all their data and manage all their web-enabled appliances. Even all their online activities like blogging, shopping, playing and socializing can be initiated, organized and managed through the POD.



In the POD, the personal items that make up your unique life will no longer be just a collection of files. You will be able to view them in a virtual and recognizable way.



Imagine being able to navigate through your virtual rooms using a laptop, a tablet, or a smart phone. Select a bookshelf, find the book you are looking for, and start reading it. Or find a movie and send it to your real living room TV.



The same would hold true for music, photos, documents and whatever else is uploaded to your POD.



You'll be able to run apps, interact socially and do everything else we currently use a hundred different websites for - all from the privacy, safety and security of your own personal cloud.



What Cybe is creating is intended to serve the needs of both individuals and small businesses. There are several other types of Online Dwellings planned such as Libraries, Classrooms, Shops, Clinics, Studios, etc. designed to provide simple and easy means for ordinary people to conduct business online.



Cybe’s Online Dwellings are a totally new concept that will revolutionize the Internet.



