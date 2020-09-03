Cybeorg Students Won at Summer Camp Google 2020 and Got a Chance to Meet Virat Kohli

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- Zara Haider and Zainab Haider, eight year old students from Cybeorg which provides online coding classes to kids, won the Summer Camp Google 2020. Their creativity and amazing intellectuality gave them the opportunity to join the Top 15 Camp Google Squad. As a part of their achievement, they got a chance to interact with Virat Kohli, camp google member and Indian Cricketer and India team captain.



Summer camp google is a platform where young students can get a chance to show their creativity and talent in various assignments such as coding, painting, writing, storytelling, arts & crafts and cooking. It started on 1st july 2020 and thousands of students across India participated in it.



These creative kids got a certificate and goodies from google apart from meeting Virat kohli, who appreciated and congratulated these talented kids through a virtual meet and greet.



The world we are living in keeps progressing as time passes. One of the most significant sectors where the world is racing forward is in the sector of technology. Just like the English Language, the language of computers have started taking a rather important position in our lives. We, at Cybeorg, provide easy online coding classes for kids alongside other techy courses, for them to gain first-hand knowledge of the language of computers right from an early age. Coding is a new form of literacy, a 'must have' skill for every young person, irrespective of their future career plans. We believe the skills a child learns as he sets on his journey to understand coding is unparalleled to others. Hence, for the benefit of your children, we have come up with the initiative to provide a platform where your child is taught coding as well as other important courses, by our highly professional and trained teachers, right from the luxury of their homes. Our hardworking, goal-oriented and self- motivated team ensures the best quality of work and is determined not to disappoint.



