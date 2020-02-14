"Cyber-Dating" with Julie Spira on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- In this episode, host Ryan Treasurer speaks with Julie Spira, the leading expert in online dating. Julie's advice has reached millions. She's been called on by the media as an expert in Internet dating, mobile dating, rekindled romances, and social media etiquette. From Tinder to Bumble, Grindr to OkCupid, and eHarmony to Match, Julie knows the dating industry inside and out and helps singles find their one in 100 million worldwide.



About Julie Spira

Julie's an award-winning dating coach and internationally-known bestselling author. She's the go-to person in the media for online dating and mobile dating advice and is a political dating and internet safety expert. As a Los Angeles based celebrity-dating coach, Julie has clients from New York to San Francisco and from London to Sydney and was named "Best Dating Coach of the Year" in the 2017 iDate Awards. With over two decades of experience, Julie coaches singles from college-age to the large population of baby-boomers who are looking for a first or second chance at love. Through a combination of online dating profiles, mobile dating apps, email etiquette, and social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, Julie helps singles shorten their search to find their dream dates. One of the 15 Best Dating Feeds on Instagram – The LeagueJulie is a dating expert for Match, and also appeared as the dating coach in the VICE documentary, Mobile Love Industries, and was the online dating expert and coach in the award-winning feature film, The Lonely Italian. She's the author of the bestselling online dating book, The Perils of Cyber-Dating: Confessions of a Hopeful Romantic Looking for Love Online is writing a book on the intersection of love and politics called, Love in the Age of Trump.



About Finding Your Frequency

"Finding Your Frequency" is about more than just content and code. It is more than just philosophy and polishing your image. It's about both failure and success, the difference between the two and all the steps in between! Jeff and Ryan discuss the digital media space and all of its aspects. It's about making the mistakes, taking the chances summoning the intestinal fortitude to step out of your comfort zone and discovering what you can accomplish when you decide to try, decide to learn, decide that you have something to say and Find Your Frequency! It's life every Friday at 12 Noon Pacific Time and 3 PM Eastern Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel.



