Cyber Deception Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Cymmetria, GuardiCore, LogRhythm

Key Players in This Report Include:

GuardiCore Ltd. (Israel), SEC Technologies, s.r.o. (Slovakia), Shape Security Inc. (United States), Attivo Networks, Inc. (United States), TrapX Security, Inc. (United States), LogRhythm Inc. (United States), Allure Security Technology, Inc. (United States), Smokescreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Fidelis Cybersecurity (United States), Cymmetria Inc. (Israel)



Definition:

The cybersecurity threats are increasing day by day with the introduction to variety of hacking techniques and virtual tools. It results in increase the organization expenses in incorporating the losses incurred by hacking attacks. Thus, the demand for deception technology has been increased across the glove to attenuate and track the hacking attacks. The cloud deception secures the network systems from harmful malware, assists in tracking the actions of the hackers as well as prevent the possible damage which can be caused by unauthorized access to the organizationsâ€™ own network. With the growing adoption of IoT enabled and cloud-based applications need of deception technology has been increased over the past few years.



Market Trends:

Adoption of Advanced Deception Systems Capable of Tracking Hackers

Inclusion of Hacking Technique Tracing and Analytics Tools



Market Drivers:

Rising Instances of Fishing, Key Logger and Zero-Day Attacks

Growing Adoption of Safe and Secure IoT Based Applications



Market Opportunities:

Escalating Demand for Cyber Security Tools from North American Market

Increasing Need for Protecting Data Centers and Networks



The Global Cyber Deception Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Application security, Data Security, Endpoint security, Network security), End-User Industry (IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy & Power, BFSI, Healthcare, Others), Deployment Mode (Web-Based, Cloud-Based), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



Global Cyber Deception market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Cyber Deception market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Cyber Deception

- -To showcase the development of the Cyber Deception market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Cyber Deception market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Cyber Deception

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Cyber Deception market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



