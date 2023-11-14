NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cyber Deception Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cyber Deception market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

GuardiCore Ltd. (Israel), SEC Technologies, s.r.o. (Slovakia), Shape Security Inc. (United States), Attivo Networks, Inc. (United States), TrapX Security, Inc. (United States), LogRhythm Inc. (United States), Allure Security Technology, Inc. (United States), Smokescreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Fidelis Cybersecurity (United States), Cymmetria Inc. (Israel).



Scope of the Report of Cyber Deception

Cyber deception involves the deliberate creation and deployment of false information, decoys, or traps within a computer network to mislead, divert, or detect adversaries attempting to infiltrate or attack the system. It is a proactive cybersecurity strategy designed to enhance an organization's defense mechanisms by confusing and deceiving potential attackers. This technique goes beyond traditional security measures and focuses on creating a dynamic and shifting environment that can trick malicious actors into engaging with fake assets or information. Cyber deception may include deploying decoy servers, files, or network segments that appear authentic but are strategically placed to lure and identify attackers. The goal is to buy time for security teams to detect, analyze, and respond to threats effectively.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Application security, Data Security, Endpoint security, Network security), End-User Industry (IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy & Power, BFSI, Healthcare, Others), Deployment Mode (Web-Based, Cloud-Based), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Safe and Secure IoT Based Applications

Rising Instances of Fishing, Key Logger and Zero-Day Attacks



Market Trends:

Inclusion of Hacking Technique Tracing and Analytics Tools

Adoption of Advanced Deception Systems Capable of Tracking Hackers



Opportunities:

Increasing Need for Protecting Data Centers and Networks

Escalating Demand for Cyber Security Tools from North American Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



