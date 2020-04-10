Cyber Deception Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2025 - Top Companies LogRythm, Attivo Networks, Rapid7, SEC Technologies

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- System breaching is a common activity carried out by cyber hacker to extract sensitive information which may lead to cyber-attacks. Cyber deception is one of the emerging trends in cyber defense systems. It is a controlled act to capture the network and create uncertainty and confusion against sudden attacks and establish situational awareness. Major instances such as software infiltration and cloud-hacks increase the need for cyber deception solutions in several sectors. These solutions can identify, analyze, and protect against various forms of cyber-attacks in real time. The best known attempts of cyber deception in various commercial sectors are honeypots and honeynets.



In 2018, the global Cyber Deception Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Cyber deception solutions have been gaining increasing momentum to protect networks, devices from malicious attacks, ransom wares, sophisticated cybercriminals, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). Rise in the number of smartphone users and increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) are the driving forces of cyber deception market. Rapid emergence of cloud-based companies increases the need for internal security reviews and audits which in turn accelerates the demand for cyber deception solutions.



Increasing need for compact security infrastructure to defend network security breaches on the coattails of growing incidences of cyber-attacks across the globe will possibly propel growth of the market in the coming years. Another key factor favoring progress in cyber deception market is high demand for deceptive security tools in data-sensitive sectors such as banking and insurance.



Segment by Key players:

- Illusive Networks

- LogRythm

- Attivo Networks

- Rapid7

- SEC Technologies

- ForeScout

- Acalvio

- Cymmetria

- Allure Security

- Fidelis Cybersecurity

- GuardiCore



Segment by Type:

- Professional Service

- Managed Service



Segment by Application:

- IT & Telecom

- Retail

- Energy & Power

- BFSI

- Healthcare



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Cyber Deception Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Cyber Deception Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Cyber Deception Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Cyber Deception Market Forecast

4.5.1. Cyber Deception Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Cyber Deception Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Cyber Deception Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Cyber Deception Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Cyber Deception Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Cyber Deception Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Cyber Deception Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Cyber Deception Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Cyber Deception Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Cyber Deception Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Cyber Deception Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Cyber Deception Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



