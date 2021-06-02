Cyber Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants : The Chubb Corporation , Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd , XL Group Ltd

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may included the first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, hacking, extortion, theft and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, due to errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data or defamation, and other benefits including regular security-audit, investigative expenses and post-incident public relations and criminal reward funds



Major Players, such as American International Group, Inc. (United States), The Chubb Corporation (United States), Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd (Switzerland), XL Group Ltd (Republic of Ireland), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (Germany), Munich Re Group (Germany), Lloyds (United Kingdom), Lockton Companies, Inc. (United States) and AON PLC (United Kingdom) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.



Global Cyber Insurance Market and Competitive Analysis

Key Developments in the Market:

XL Catlin and RedSeal has announced a dynamic approach to cyber insurance, which uses an objective measurement of a network's resilience to help underwriters more thoroughly evaluate their clients' risks over time, helps clients continue to improve their cybersecurity and potentially improve their insurance terms



Regulatory Insights:

The European council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies



Market Drivers

- Increasing Stringency Of Government Regulations And Growing Cyber Threats

- Demand For Integrated Cyber Solutions

- Rising Severity Of Cyber-Crimes, The Popularity Of Cloud Security, Rapid Adoption Of Cloud Computing, Data Center, And Wireless Communication



Market Trend

- Intrusion Of Unauthorized Access Entities Into Critical Data Rises

- Demand For Coverage Is Shifting



Additionally, the section on historical global Cyber Insurance Market Scenario, Racial Aggressiveness Market Entry, and Patent Analysis * along with the competitors SWOT, product specifications, and peer comparison, including such variables as Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segment Revenue, is covered , Employee size, net profit, total assets, etc.



Cyber Insurance Main Applications / End Users: Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services, Information Technology and Services, and others



Cyber Insurance Major First Level Geographic Segmentation: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, etc. ***

*** For global reports, countries by region available in the

North America (USA, Canada & Mexico)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia & Philippines) study etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Bulgaria and the rest of Europe etc.)

Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, etc.)



Marketing communication and sales channel

