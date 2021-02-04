Cyber Insurance Market to Set New Growth Story : Lloyds, Berkshire Hathaway, Munich

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Cyber Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Cyber Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

American International Group, Inc. (United States), The Chubb Corporation (United States), Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd (Switzerland), XL Group Ltd (Republic of Ireland), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (Germany), Munich Re Group (Germany), Lloyds (United Kingdom), Lockton Companies, Inc. (United States) and AON PLC (United Kingdom)



What is Cyber Insurance?

Cyber-insurance is referring as an insurance product used to protect the businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from the risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are generally excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in that traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may included the first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, hacking, extortion, theft and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, due to errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data or defamation, and other benefits including regular security-audit, investigative expenses and post-incident public relations and criminal reward funds. According to AMA, the market for Cyber Insurance is expected to register a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period to 2025. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Stringency of Government Regulations And Growing Cyber Threats, Demand For Integrated Cyber Solutions and Rising Severity Of Cyber-Crimes, The Popularity Of Cloud Security, Rapid Adoption Of Cloud Computing, Data Center, And Wireless Communication.



Cyber Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Type (Cyber Security, Cyber Liability, Technology errors and Omissions, Others), Application (Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services, Information Technology and Services, Others), Company Size (Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Stringency Of Government Regulations And Growing Cyber Threats

- Demand For Integrated Cyber Solutions

- Rising Severity Of Cyber-Crimes, The Popularity Of Cloud Security, Rapid Adoption Of Cloud Computing, Data Center, And Wireless Communication



Market Trend

- Intrusion Of Unauthorized Access Entities Into Critical Data Rises

- Demand For Coverage Is Shifting



Restraints

- Complex And Changing Nature Of Cyber Risks



Opportunities

- Low Market Penetration Of Cyber Insurance Policies In Developing Countries Offers Promising Business Opportunity For Market Players



Challenges

- Lack Of Effective Defense Major and Increased Burden Of Legislation



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cyber Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cyber Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cyber Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Cyber Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cyber Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cyber Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Cyber Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Cyber Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Cyber Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Cyber Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



