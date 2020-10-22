Cyber Insurance Market Witness the Growth of $20.4 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- According to a research report "Cyber Insurance Market by Component (Solutions (Analytics & Cybersecurity) and Services), Type (Standalone & Packaged), Coverage (Data Breach & Cyber Liability), Organization Size, End User (Technology & Insurance), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 to USD 20.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market include the increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks resulting in huge financial losses, and stringent government regulations towards adoption of cyber insurance policies.



Browse 109 market data Tables and 82 Figures spread through 290 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cyber Insurance Market - Global Forecast to 2025"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47709373



By organization size, the large enterprise segment to lead the market in 2020



Large enterprises are organizations that have more than 1,000 employees. These organizations invest heavily in advanced technologies for increasing overall productivity and efficiency. Large enterprises are widely opting cyber insurance solutions and are expected to invest significantly in advanced cyber insurance solutions to provide optimum security to their enterprises' intense competitive environment.



Large enterprises have adopted cyber insurance solutions, as they use a large number of cloud and Internet of Things (IoT)-based applications that are highly susceptible to cyberattacks. Moreover, stringent regulatory pressure is driving cyber risk awareness with the need for cyber insurance solutions. For example, in the US, CCPA is one of the toughest data privacy law.



North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



North American has sustainable and well-established economies, which empower it to invest significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies in the cyber insurance market. The presence of majority of key players in the cyber insurance market is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the market in this region. Key players, such as BitsSight Technologies, Prevalent, RedSeal, SecurityScorecard, Cisco, Microsoft, UpGuard, FireEye, among others along with several start-ups such as At-Bay, Cybernance, Coalition, Arceo.ai, Zeguro, etc. in the region offer immense opportunity for the growth of cyber insurance solutions and services.



Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=47709373



Market Players



The technology vendors covered in the cyber insurance market report include BitSight (US), Prevalent (US), RedSeal (US), SecurityScorecard (US), Cyber Indemnity Solutions (Australia), Cisco (US), UpGuard (US), Microsoft (US), Check Point (US), AttackIQ (US), SentinelOne (US), Broadcom (US), Accenture (Ireland), Kenna Security (US), Cylance (US), FireEye (US), CyberArk (US), CYE (Israel), SecurIT360 (US), and Founder Shield (US). The insurance vendors covered in the cyber insurance market are Allianz (Germany), AIG (US), Aon (UK), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (US), Travelers Insurance (US), AXA XL (US), AXIS Capital (Bermuda), Beazley (UK), Chubb (Switzerland), CNA Financial (US), Fairfax Financial (Canada), Liberty Mutual (US), Lloyd's of London (UK), Lockton (US), Munich Re Group (Germany), and Sompo International (Bermuda). The startup vendors covered in the cyber insurance market are At-Bay (US), Cybernance (US), CyberCube (US), Coalition (US), Arceo.ai (US), Kovrr (Israel), Sayata Labs (Israel), Zeguro (US), RiskSense (US), Cyence (US), SafeBreach (US), and Cronus Cyber Technologies (Israel). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the cyber insurance market.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com