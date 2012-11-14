Cyber Monday 2012 Predictions Are Released by BestCyberMonday.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- BestCyberMonday.com, a website that is devoted to helping shoppers get the latest information and coupon deals pertaining to Cyber Monday, has just released its Cyber Monday 2012 predictions.



The sources for the various predictions include data that was collected over the years from customer surveys as well as general market research. The newly-released article includes total sales predictions for the day, which products will be especially hot and which stores will probably offer the best Cyber Monday deals.



Since its inception in 2005, Cyber Monday has rapidly increased in popularity. The day, which is traditionally held the Monday following Thanksgiving, started in response to Black Friday and is now by far the single largest online shopping day of the year.



According to the article, Cyber Monday 2012 will probably last more than just one day—in fact, thanks to a combination of a variety of deals including Cyber Week discounts, shoppers may find great prices on many of the items on their holiday gift list during the two weeks following Thanksgiving.



Because most shoppers find Cyber Monday to be a more enjoyable option than the typically stressful Black Friday, Phil and Eric, who authored the article about Cyber Monday predictions, said that online shopping this year will be the highest ever, accounting for about $1.44 billion in sales.



As for what consumers will be shopping for on Cyber Monday and the days following it, Phil and Eric said that laptops, HDTVs, and tablets will be especially sought-after items. In fact, they said, although there will probably be some nice deals on laptops and HDTVs, tablets may not carry much of a discount.



“The price points on popular tablets such as the iPad and Samsung Galaxy do not have much room for movement it seems,” they cautioned, adding that if shoppers are looking to get a discount on a larger tablet like the iPad, they recommend looking into some other brands such as Android.



“Their tablets are still extremely high quality and they generally offer discounts on their normal prices.”



Since Cyber Monday is so close to the holidays, many shoppers are looking for great deals on toys. So far, Phil and Eric said, the major toy retailers like Toys R Us and Wal-Mart are just offering “Toy Books” meant for Black Friday. This should not stop online shoppers for looking for deals, they said. Checking the retailers’ websites frequently may result in finding some great savings on this year’s most popular toys.



As for where to shop on Cyber Monday, Phil and Eric advise sticking with a few different stores. At the top of their list is Amazon.com, which offers free shipping on many of their products, a huge inventory, and an easy-to-navigate website. Wal-Mart.com is also a great online shopping choice, they said, with low prices and free shipping deals.



About BestCyberMonday.com

Since 2009, BestCyberMonday.com has provided the public with the latest information regarding deals and coupons related to Cyber Monday. In addition to this, the website also features product reviews and provides a blog with shopping tips. For more information, please visit http://www.bestcybermonday.com