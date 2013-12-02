Cyber Monday 2013 Kindle Fire HDX Deals, Sales Info and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the latest tablet Kindle Fire HDX to its list.



Kindle Fire HDX has become one of the most popular tablets this year, with positive feedback from customers and critics alike.



Price and info of Kindle Fire HDX is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the tablet’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Coming in 7” and 8.9” the Kindle Fire HDX tablets are one of the most comprehensive tablets available today and are being offered at a very reasonable price. The tablet’s ‘Mayday’ feature providing 24 hour assistance for any technical difficulties is customer support at its best and hopefully will catch-on on other tablets and devices as well.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the tablet should check for any Cyber Monday Kindle Fire HDX Deals, as additional savings are available during that day.



The Kindle Fire HDX price check on Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet as well.



“Cyber Monday is a great day to purchase the Kindle Fire HDX, as prices will surely fluctuate as Christmas approaches. Another major factor with Kindle Fire HDX is that it is a great gift for all ages, offering portable entertainment at its prime”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Kindle Fire HDX by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Kindle Fire HDX's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com